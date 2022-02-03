First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.24.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$33.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$36.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

