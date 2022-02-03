First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 307.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 236,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,226,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $96.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

