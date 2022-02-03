First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.