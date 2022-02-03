First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $295.66 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

