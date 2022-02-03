First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of KVH Industries worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KVH Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KVH Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $8.84 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

