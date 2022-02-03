First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 51,553 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,553 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000.

Shares of KWEB opened at $36.57 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

