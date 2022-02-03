First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Shares Down 1%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $37.92. Approximately 68,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 92,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.