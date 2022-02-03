FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Holdings Inc. is an operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions. FirstCash Holdings Inc., formerly known as FirstCash Inc., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

