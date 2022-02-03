Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Flux has a market capitalization of $320.51 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00268237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00079932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00103260 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,657,830 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

