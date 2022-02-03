FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.43 EPS.

FORM stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

