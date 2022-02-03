FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.43 EPS.
FORM stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
