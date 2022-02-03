Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,831 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 27,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

