Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMJ opened at $20.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.