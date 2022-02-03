Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $101,000 in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEST. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth about $14,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEST opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 52.21%.

In other news, CFO William B. Hoagland acquired 14,500 shares of Ecoark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy May acquired 45,000 shares of Ecoark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

