Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.74. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $133.79 and a 52 week high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

