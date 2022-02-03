Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FBHS traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

