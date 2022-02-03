Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE FBHS traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.
FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.
About Fortune Brands Home & Security
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
