Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.79. 22,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

