Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$198.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$195.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 over the last three months.

FNV stock opened at C$169.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$176.96. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.