Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

