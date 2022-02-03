Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on the stock.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($35.43) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,918 ($39.23).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £543.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,657.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.61. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,360 ($45.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

