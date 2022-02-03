FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

