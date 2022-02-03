FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 5,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,466,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

