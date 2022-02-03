Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $730.91

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.91 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 672 ($9.03). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 695 ($9.34), with a volume of 11,340 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 800 ($10.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 696.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 730.91. The company has a market cap of £276.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.81%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

