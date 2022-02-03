FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Central Japan Railway Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

