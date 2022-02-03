FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Boosted by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $25.91 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.