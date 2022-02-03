FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Haynes International in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

HAYN opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $463.95 million, a PE ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

