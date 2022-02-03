FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 300,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 47,063 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.