FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,069,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

