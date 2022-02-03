G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,244 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.32% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GTHX. Roth Capital reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $9.96 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

