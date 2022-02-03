Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $356.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

