Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.46% of Park-Ohio worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 million, a PE ratio of -150.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

