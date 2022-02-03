Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,178 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.