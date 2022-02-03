Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 120,485 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,485 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $256.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

