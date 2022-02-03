Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 49,450 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes acquired 15,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

