Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $189.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.