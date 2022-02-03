Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

