Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,200 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of L.S. Starrett worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

NYSE:SCX opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX).

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.