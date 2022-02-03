Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $300.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.32 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

