GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 98.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

GLOP opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.64. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

