GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEAGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

