General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

