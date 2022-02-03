General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
General Electric stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.
