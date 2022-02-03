General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.