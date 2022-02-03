General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 5.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. 566,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,022,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.