Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 30,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,198,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after buying an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,835,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

