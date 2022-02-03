Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,624 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $105,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $186.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.60. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

