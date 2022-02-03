Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Ambarella worth $97,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.43 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

