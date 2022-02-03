Geode Capital Management LLC Has $103.97 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $103,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

