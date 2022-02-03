Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $95,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,034,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,500,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $3,700,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,316. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

