Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,907 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Genpact worth $101,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Genpact by 147.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 85.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 139,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

