Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank cut Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $41.30 on Monday. Getinge has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

