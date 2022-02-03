Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $39.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.67 million and the lowest is $39.55 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $154.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

